McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Land Between the Lakes, TN
1937 - 2019
James Baggett Obituary
James Baggett

Clarksville - James Ray Baggett, 81 of Clarksville, passed away on August 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4p.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.

Mr. Baggett entered this life on November 5, 1937; son of the late James A. Baggett and Lois Parker Baggett. He was a lifetime member of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Baggett was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Gee Baggett and granddaughter, Kayleigh Baggett.

Survivors include his son, Michael Ray Baggett (Deborah Tharp); daughter, Cindy (Kermit) Molleur; grandchildren, Brandon Palmer and Callie Molleur; sisters, Kathleen Bumpus and Glendell Atkins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Miss. Alice Eckenrod.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
