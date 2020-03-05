|
James "Spinny" Bagwell
Clarksville, TN - A Celebration of Life service for James "Spinny" Bagwell, age 79 of Clarksville, TN will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Brother Craig Cross and George Adair will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM.
Spinny passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born April, 22 1940, in Clarksville, TN to Gilmer Luther and Merab "Albright" Bagwell who preceded him in death.
Spinny was retired from Trane after 39 years and was a member of Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Pauline Scott Bagwell, children Jimmy (Jennifer) Bagwell and Carol (Jon) King, brothers Larry (Loretta) Bagwell and Randy (Toni) Bagwell, sister Janice Bagwell, and grandchildren; Dawson and Sarah Beth Bagwell, and Avery King.
Pallbearers will be nephews; Tony Barnes, Dan Weakley, J.J. Moulton. Eric Scott, Brad Bagwell, Steven Wilson, and Matt Bagwell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Farmer, Charles Richardson, Roger Demonbreum, Earle Durrard, and Jerry Mann.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Walton's Chapel Building Fund c/o Elaine Wilson 592 Houston Fielder Road Clarksville, TN 37043.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020