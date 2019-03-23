|
|
James "J.T." Brown
Clarksville - James "J.T." Brown, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Signature Healthcare.
J.T. was born October 19, 1923, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late James Brown and Mary Carpenter Brown. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nila Bea Nicholson Brown; second wife, Ida Belle Farmer Brown; and two brothers, Charles E. Brown and Alonzo "Bo" Brown.
J.T. was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church, where he was deacon emeritus. He was the manager of the Warehouse at Vanderbilt University. Mr. Brown was also on the Board of Directors and was an active volunteer at Ajax Senior Center. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Derek Smith and Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
J.T. is survived by two brothers, Irving E. (Kate) Brown of Clarksville and Harry Lee (Gloria) Brown; sister, Delores Frey of Clarksville; and sister-in-law, Sue Brown.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Brown, Dwayne Brown, Daniel Brown, Chris Brown, Peyton Brown, Danny Clark, Chris Clark, Ricky Brown, and Artie Rivers. Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Living Hope Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church, 225 Living Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Judy, Melissa, and Ray, along with Avalon Hospice and Signature Healthcare.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019