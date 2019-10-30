|
James Carl Pirkle, Jr.
Clarksville - James "Carl" Pirkle, Jr., age 81, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Carl was born June 2, 1938, in Atlanta, GA, to the late James Carl Pirkle, Sr. and Doris Burton Pirkle.
He was a chemical engineer, consulting at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, at 11:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father Rick Childress officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church. Burial will take place at a later date, in Pelham, GA.
Carl is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sheila Pirkle; three sons, James (Nancy) Greenwood of Arlington, VA, Joseph (Jennifer) Greenwood of Washington, NJ, and David (Tiffany) Greenwood of Clarksville, TN; two daughters, Lavane (Gary) Herman of Burlington, NC and Sarah (Daniel) Hammer of Chapel Hill, NC; two sisters, Sandra Scarborough of Foley, AL and Beverly Ferrell of Moultrie, GA; eight grandchildren, Lauren Bell, Courtney Greenwood, Jennifer Haigler, Thomas Greenwood, Matthew Greenwood, Charles Greenwood, Charlotte Greenwood, and Elsie Greenwood; and one great grandson, Nolan Greenwood.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019