James Clayton "Jimmy" Baird

James Clayton "Jimmy" Baird Obituary
James "Jimmy" Clayton Baird

Clarksville - James "Jimmy" Clayton Baird, 69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville.

Jimmy was born September 4, 1950, in Owensboro, KY to the late Darrell B. Baird and Dorothy Hafner Baird.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Committal Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Central City, KY.

Jimmy was DJ for WJZM for 25 years, where he had the Jimmy in the Morning Show.

Jimmy is survived by his brother, Darrell B. (Bev) Baird; sister, Donna (Ben) Dukes; and friend and companion, Linda Wall.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
