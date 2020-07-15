James "Jimmy" Davidson
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for James Edward "Jimmy" Davidson, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service Saturday at the church. Jimmy passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1936 in Palmyra, TN to Lonnie and Carrie Jackson Davidson.
Jimmy, a Navy veteran, graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from Austin Peay State University and retired after over 20 years from Trane Company. He was an elder at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday school and was the Clerk of the Session for many years. He was also a Master Gardener and enjoyed sports with his son. Jimmy was a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers: Charlie Davidson, Joe Davidson, Donald "Duck" Davidson, and Hillard Davidson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Smith Davidson; son, Todd (Beth) Davidson; brother, John Davidson; and grandchildren, Casey and Micayla Davidson.
Craig Tyre, Casey Davidson, Pat Dowdy, Clayton Ashby, Dr. Bill Howard, and Tim Smith will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: John Davidson, W.L. Smith, and Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Adult Sunday School class.
