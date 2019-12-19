Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
James "Dusty" Doster


1957 - 2019
James "Dusty" Doster Obituary
James "Dusty" Doster

Clarksville - Age 62 of Clarksville passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

He was born January 13, 1957 in Hawkinsville, GA to Raymond Doster, Sr and Amanda Wiley Doster. His parents, grandchild, Jontae Franklin and siblings: Gloria Jean Morris, Mamie Whiters, Billy Doster and Raymond Doster precede him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Melila Coffman Doster; daughters: LaQuiel McFadden, Erica (Eric) Blaine, Tasha Doster, Amanda Doster, Micah Eaton; sons: Christopher Dion Doster, Andreas Doster, James Ira (Aubri) Doster, Jr., Jonathan Doster, Andre Pospichal, Cory Pospichal and MacKenzie Eaton; sister, Mary (Eddie) Green; brothers: Marvin (Sandra) Doster and William (Curley) Doster; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; special family friends: Cortney, Dalynne, Bristol and Sophia Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
