|
|
James Eads
Clarksville - James Edward Eads, 80, of Clarksville passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Kenwood Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Denny officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1-5 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at Kenwood Baptist Church.
James entered into this life on July 3, 1939, in Montgomery County to the late Percy William and Etha Tubberville Eads. He retired from Acme Boot Company and was a member of Kenwood Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, William Eads, Lee Eads, Ray Eads, Hubert Eads, and Douglas Eads.
Survivors include his loving wife, Irma Eads; sons, Rev. Danny Eads, Dennis (Patty) Eads, Bobby Jo Eads; grandchildren, Brian Eads, Joshua Eads, Abigail Eads, Garrett Eads, Grayson Eads; brother, Walter Eads; sisters, Cherry Hamilton, Martha Brashear, Betty Eads, and Becky Lee.
Pallbearers will be Gary Hamilton, Randle Hamilton, Kenneth Brashear, Tim Eads, Bobby Eads, Chip Holt, Chris Lee, Kevin Lee, and Joshua Eads.
Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020