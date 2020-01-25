Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kenwood Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Eads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Eads

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Eads Obituary
James Eads

Clarksville - James Edward Eads, 80, of Clarksville passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Kenwood Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Denny officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1-5 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at Kenwood Baptist Church.

James entered into this life on July 3, 1939, in Montgomery County to the late Percy William and Etha Tubberville Eads. He retired from Acme Boot Company and was a member of Kenwood Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, William Eads, Lee Eads, Ray Eads, Hubert Eads, and Douglas Eads.

Survivors include his loving wife, Irma Eads; sons, Rev. Danny Eads, Dennis (Patty) Eads, Bobby Jo Eads; grandchildren, Brian Eads, Joshua Eads, Abigail Eads, Garrett Eads, Grayson Eads; brother, Walter Eads; sisters, Cherry Hamilton, Martha Brashear, Betty Eads, and Becky Lee.

Pallbearers will be Gary Hamilton, Randle Hamilton, Kenneth Brashear, Tim Eads, Bobby Eads, Chip Holt, Chris Lee, Kevin Lee, and Joshua Eads.

Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now