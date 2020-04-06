|
James Earl Alsobrooks
Clarksville - James Earl Alsobrooks, died April 4, 2020 at 98 years old. James was a good man, who lived a good, long, and remarkable life.
James was born February 19, 1922 in Erin, Tennessee to Roy Lee and Lela Edna Averitt Alsobrooks in a log cabin with no running water or electricity. In those days, James walked 100 miles per month to Pollard School and Cedar Hill. He graduated from Yellow Creek High School May of 1939, and then worked for the soil conservation department and engaged in farm production with his dad, Roy.
In 1943, James volunteered for Armed Services, US Army, and was in the 11th Armored Infantry. The doctor told James, "You're JUST what we've been looking for!" James was committed to combat in 1944 and assisted in liberating the 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne, Belgium. Sergeant Alsobrooks was issued the following awards and decorations during his service in WWII: Purple Heart (with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster), European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon (with 3 Bronze Battle Stars), Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge.
James left the Army in 1945 and started working at Ft. Campbell, KY, making only 77 cents an hour in the transportation department. After 20 years of dedicated service, he transferred to the cold storage department of the commissary until 1968. In 1968, he returned to the transportation department as the supervisor of the transportation inspection department which included 60 counties in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky and over 150 commercial moving facilities. He retired from civil service in 1978 with over 30 years of devoted service to our nation.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Colean Walker Alsobrooks. He is survived by his children, Gayle Alsobrooks Sleigh, Earl Wayne Alsobrooks (Susanne) and Rita Alsobrooks Vutsinas (Evan), two grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was a faithful member and former Sunday School teacher at Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane.
James loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved to garden! Gardening was his passion. He grew lots of vegetables over his years of living. If you were ever the recipient of his silver queen corn, you had a tasty treat of some of the best corn grown in Montgomery County!
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is in charge of James' service. The details of the exact date are pending and will be shared later when circumstances permit. Memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee State Veterans' Home- Clarksville or Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020