James Edward Wilkinson, Jr.



Clarksville - James Edward Wilkinson, Jr., age 69, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Born August 20, 1949 in Montgomery County, James was the son of the late James E. Wilkinson, Sr. and Mary Marteel Atkins Wilkinson. He was in the car business for 55 years, the last 24 years owning and operating Cars For Less.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles David Wilkinson and John Richard (Fatboy) Wilkinson.



Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Elaine Purvis; uncle, John B. Wilkinson; sister, Teresa (George) Parhas; daughters, Marti (Ricky) Hill, Jennifer (Billy Jon) Whitlock; son, Louie (Jana) Wilkinson; step children, Aubrey (Matt) Bryant and Eric (Ashley Botts) Wooten; grandchildren, Ashlee Wilkinson, Tyler Powell, Payton Vautour, Maddie Vautour, Cole Hill, Ryan Croley, Ashtyn Bryant, Lauren Wilkinson, William Wilkinson, and Tessa Whitlock; and great grandchildren, Riley Sanders, Owen Powell, and Abel Brothers.



Pallbearers will be Tyler Powell, Ryan Croley, Andy Ireland, Chris Wyatt, Kevin Brown, Marlin Huddleston, Scott Irwin, and Roberto Reyes. Honorary pallbearers will be Edmund Terrell, Dale Ellis, Dale Dunn, Larry Wolard, Daron Harrison, Billy Boyd, Tony Knight, Scott Poff, Mark Olson, and Gerald Campbell.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 9 to July 10, 2019