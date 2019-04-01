|
|
James Harold Thompson
Clarksville - James Harold Thompson, age 90, 51 Patel Way, Apt. 308, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church with Rev. Vin Walkup and Rev. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will be at Antioch UMC Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
He was born in Montgomery County, TN on Thursday, October 4, 1928, the son of James Lawrence and Carrie Blackwell Thompson.
He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he professed his faith in Jesus Christ in 1949. He was the former chair of the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, Board of Trustees, Pastoral Relations and Cemetery Trustees.
He was retired from Fort Campbell Schools as the Deputy Superintendent of Finance, serving 25 years. He was a certified School Business Administrator and a member of the Association of School Business Officials. He was active in community affairs being former chair of the , Treasurer of the Montgomery County Public Library for 6 years, Treasurer of Clarksville Country Club for 4 years, Secretary of the Fort Campbell Federal Credit Union (Fortera) for 21 years, member of Queen City Masonic Lodge No. 761, Scottish Rite 32 Degree and Al Menah Shrine Club.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954, and a graduate of APSU where he obtained a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Celeste Thompson and a sister, Nancy Beaudoin (Len).
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Peggy Smith Thompson; sons, James Timothy Thompson, Steven Smith Thompson, Steven Wesley Thompson and Mason Howell Thompson; daughters, Katherine Thompson-Potter and Vicki Lou Fletcher, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mason Howell Thompson, Steven Wesley Thompson, Richard Mittler, Shawn Fletcher, Mike Hopkins, Wayne Price, Jimmy Beaudoin, and Don Pierce. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Lee Byard, George Schlumbohn, Elman Otis McGlasson, and Wayne Long.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antioch Cemetery Fund or the Antioch UMC, c/o Bobby Mills, 451 Fentress Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019