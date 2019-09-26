|
James "Jimmy" Harrison Byard
Cumberland Furnace - James Harrison Byard, 75, of Cumberland Furnace, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
James was born on December 18, 1943, in Clarksville, TN to the late Marvin Harrison Byard and Nannie Mae Smith Byard. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carlos Byard and four sisters, Peggy Black, Mary Stanley, Shirley Gelia, and Donna Rider.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarksville with Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church in downtown Clarksville.
James was owner of Byard Construction LLC. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
James is survived by his son, Chadwick Harrison (Melinda) Byard; mother of Chad Byard, Brenda (Jim) Omifracke; companion, Chrissa Christopher; step-daughter, Kimberly (Tracy) Malone; three brothers, Tommy (Mary) Byard, Danny (Judy) Byard, and Bobby (Shirley) Byard; and four grandchildren, Tyler Byard, Colby Byard, Reed Malone and Tate Malone.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Byard, Dwight Byard, Terry Milliken, Philip Hagewood, David Mease, Jorge Gonzalez, and Timmy Baggett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220 or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019