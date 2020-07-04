1/1
James Hegwood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hegwood

Nashville - Age 80, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tn. to Hatten and Angeline Collins Hegwood. James was retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver. A member of Roger Heights Baptist Church; he is survived by wife, Dorothy, children, James Birdsong, Joseph Taylor, Cynthia(Thomas) Walker & Teresa Holmes, siblings, Robert(Dorothy) Hegwood, William(Diane) Hegwood, Elizabeth(Rev. James) Brigham & Lovella Hegwood, grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 1-2pm at Terrell Broady Funeral Home. Interment Hills of Calvary Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral
02:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved