James Hegwood



Nashville - Age 80, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tn. to Hatten and Angeline Collins Hegwood. James was retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver. A member of Roger Heights Baptist Church; he is survived by wife, Dorothy, children, James Birdsong, Joseph Taylor, Cynthia(Thomas) Walker & Teresa Holmes, siblings, Robert(Dorothy) Hegwood, William(Diane) Hegwood, Elizabeth(Rev. James) Brigham & Lovella Hegwood, grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 1-2pm at Terrell Broady Funeral Home. Interment Hills of Calvary Cemetery.









