Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boiling Spring Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Boiling Spring Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Largin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Largin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Largin Obituary
James Largin

Clarksville - Age 83 of Clarksville passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Boiling Spring Missionary Baptist Church.

He was born May 4, 1936 in Bassett, VA to Alvin and Viola Schofield Largin. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Gina Williams and Tammy Largin, parents, siblings, Sam Willie, Cephas, Melvin, Catherine, Barbara Ann, O'Ferial and Howard.

James relocated from Virginia to Tennessee in 1963 and started Largin Painting.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Sinclair Hylton Largin, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Vernita (Rodriguez) Todd, San Diego, CA; sons, Alvin (Beverly) Largin and John (Valecia) Largin all of Clarksville, TN;brother Paul Lawrence Largin; sister-in-law, Betty Largin and 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

Condolences, contributions and flowers can be sent to, The Largins 402 Lisle Drive Clarksville, TN 37042.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now