James Largin
Clarksville - Age 83 of Clarksville passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Boiling Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born May 4, 1936 in Bassett, VA to Alvin and Viola Schofield Largin. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Gina Williams and Tammy Largin, parents, siblings, Sam Willie, Cephas, Melvin, Catherine, Barbara Ann, O'Ferial and Howard.
James relocated from Virginia to Tennessee in 1963 and started Largin Painting.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Sinclair Hylton Largin, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Vernita (Rodriguez) Todd, San Diego, CA; sons, Alvin (Beverly) Largin and John (Valecia) Largin all of Clarksville, TN;brother Paul Lawrence Largin; sister-in-law, Betty Largin and 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
Condolences, contributions and flowers can be sent to, The Largins 402 Lisle Drive Clarksville, TN 37042.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019