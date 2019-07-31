|
|
James McHughes, Jr.
Clarksville - Mr. McHughes was born September 23, 1961 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a former graduate of Carlisle County High School in Kentucky. James McHughes, Jr., 57, died July 26, 2019 at his home in Clarksville, TN.
At his request only a visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 3-5 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
James could accomplish anything he set his mind to, he completed a communications course in Hopkinsville, KY and soon joined the Department of Defense at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, even though he was legally blind and sometimes used special equipment to perform his duties. He supervised the communications group for many years and received many awards. He served the army and his community for 33 plus years, quietly retiring, November 30, 2018.
Mr. McHughes is survived by his wife of 33 years, Becky McHughes, a daughter, Brittney McHughes and a stepson, Leon Dowdy of Florida and his mother, JoAnn Wilson and her husband, Jim Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James McHughes, Sr. of Houston. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 31, 2019