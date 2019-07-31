Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McHughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McHughes Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James McHughes Jr. Obituary
James McHughes, Jr.

Clarksville - Mr. McHughes was born September 23, 1961 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a former graduate of Carlisle County High School in Kentucky. James McHughes, Jr., 57, died July 26, 2019 at his home in Clarksville, TN.

At his request only a visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 3-5 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

James could accomplish anything he set his mind to, he completed a communications course in Hopkinsville, KY and soon joined the Department of Defense at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, even though he was legally blind and sometimes used special equipment to perform his duties. He supervised the communications group for many years and received many awards. He served the army and his community for 33 plus years, quietly retiring, November 30, 2018.

Mr. McHughes is survived by his wife of 33 years, Becky McHughes, a daughter, Brittney McHughes and a stepson, Leon Dowdy of Florida and his mother, JoAnn Wilson and her husband, Jim Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his dad, James McHughes, Sr. of Houston. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now