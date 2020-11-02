James McKinney Young



James McKinney Young, 57 years old, Clarksville TN, Resident of Spring Medows Healthcare Center went to be with the Lord Monday evening 10-26-2020 after a long struggle with Primary Progressive MS. Son of Richard Wilson and Sara Jane Atkins Young. Brother of Cathy Hall, Richard Young, John Young and Bill Young. Graduate of Nashville Tech. Worked as a carpenter. Known for a hard head and a big heart. Jim struggled from the situations of his youth but grew to love the Lord. He worked with a special passion using his own experiences to try to serve in children's ministry. He helped to build facilities and work with troubled youth hands on in Texas to show them the love of Christ. Jim also had a deep love and appreciation for veterans. Jim loved his family with a very special bond to his mother. Jim donated his body to UT Memphis to help medical students become a help to many. There will not be a formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family believes Jim would want loved ones to consider a random act of kindness to a person in need on Jim's behalf.









