James "Donnie" Morrison
Palmyra - James Donald Morrison, age 77 of Palmyra passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. With concern for everyone's health and wellness, the family has chosen to have a private service with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Jeter will officiate. Donnie was born on January 1, 1943 in Houston County, TN to Ernest and Ida Holmes Morrison. He was a 1961 graduate of Clarksville High School. He retired from TVA Steam Plant of Cumberland City, TN in 1999 and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Swift Morrison; loving and caring son, Greg (Brenda Blackwell) Morrison; brother, Ted (Cindy Sites) Morrison; granddaughter, Brittani (Sidney) Sigears, great grandchildren: Lillie Morrison, Destiny Sigears, Shawn Morrison, Hunter (Alexis) Sigears; and great-great grandchildren: Lyric Hummel, and Madelyn and Bradlyn Sigears.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020