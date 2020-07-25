James Murray Hatcher
Old Hickory - James Murray Hatcher, age 88, of Old Hickory, TN, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
James was born July 8, 1932, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Frank Hatcher and Georgia Porter Hatcher. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ollie Jones Hatcher; first wife, Jerdie Fykes Hatcher; and six siblings, Amber Frank Hatcher, Alberta Ogburn, Jeannie Hatcher, Joe Davis Hatcher, Magedeline Weatherford, and Wilbert Coleman Hatcher.
Mr. Hatcher was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted husband. He proudly worked as a professional landscaper for Frank Murphy's Nursery & Landscaping Co. for over 34 years until he started his own business. He faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 1, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, August 1, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
James is survived by his daughter, Delia Woods; five sons, Andrew (Betsy) Hatcher, James D. Hatcher, John Hatcher, Joe (Danielle) Hatcher, and Jerry (Sue) Hatcher; two stepdaughters, Linda Faye Collins and Felicia Johnson; seven stepsons, Alfred Jones, Clifford Jones, Travis Johnson, Rayburn Johnson, Barry (Carla) Johnson, Gary (Mary) Johnson, and Kenny (Zelma) Johnson; sister, Evelyn Guerin; daughters-in-law, Peggy Hatcher, Lorraine Groves, and Belinda Serrano-Peavie; sisters-in-law, Martha Winrow, Nancy (John) Hill, and Berthina (George) Lawson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
