James Nolan Stacker
Clarksville - James Nolan Stacker, age 59, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
James was born July 25, 1959, in Cumberland City, TN, to the late Dunbar Stacker and Ziffie Fletcher Stacker.
No public service is planned, and his remains are to be cremated.
He was a loving brother to his surviving siblings, Roy Stacker of Russellville, KY, Dunbar Stacker, Jr. of Clarksville, TN, Willie Lester Stacker of Memphis, TN, and Elsie (Jimmy) Lyle of Clarksville, TN. James is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 21, 2019