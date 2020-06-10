James Paul Clark
Cunningham - James Paul Clark, age 87, of Cunningham, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
A private family service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery with Bro. Gary Herndon officiating.
Paul entered into this life on May 5, 1933 in Montgomery County, TN to the late James M. Clark and Joann Lyle Clark Wickham. He was a graduate of Montgomery Central High School, a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, and served in The US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Paul was also a superintendent with Trane and retired after many years of dedicated employment.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Polly Hunt Clark and his half-sister, Bessie Estes
Survivors include his daughter, Paula Lynn Clark Batey, and her husband, Joe; grandchildren, Ty Jameson Shelton, Holly Paige Batey, and Lexy Lynn Batey, five great-grandchildren, and his dear friend, Virginia Birdwell.
Special thanks to Dr. Bill Grabenstein and staff, Dogwood Bend Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.