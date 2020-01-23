|
James Rippy
Big Rock - James Lewis Rippy, age 79, of Big Rock, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born in Dover, TN on March 08, 1940 to the parents of the late Joe and Hazel Cottrell Rippy.
James is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jo Alice Rippy, Carol Rippy, andone grandchild. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rhoda Buckingham Rippy, sons, Gary Dacus (Sherry), Big Rock, TN, Allen Dacus, Big Rock, TN, Jimmy Rippy, Clarksville, TN, daughters, Melinda Rozet (Drue Shepherd) Indian Mound, TN, Tammy Ruth, Quakertown, PA, sisters, Barbara Rigsby, Granite City, IL, Faye Matsko, KY, Cathy Mifflin, Granite City, IL, 25 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Sanctuary Church with Gary Wallace, Gary Dacus and Brian Smith officiating and burial to follow at Taylor Chapel Cemetery, Big Rock, TN. Visitation will held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020