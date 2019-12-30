|
|
James Scott
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for James "Scrap" Scott, age 90, of Clarksville, will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Rocky Sickel officiating. Burial will follow beside his wife Martha at Rye's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Friday, Jan 03, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. There will be a Masonic service on Thursday evening at 6:00 PM.
James passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodlawn and also a member of Masonic Lodge #761. He was retired from the Trane Company where he worked for 33 years.
James is survived by his children: Jerry (Sandra) Scott, Nita Bullock, Marjorie (Allan) Perrault, and James Scott, brothers: Harry Scott and Phillip (Betty) Scott, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020