Deacon James SmithClarksville - Age 101 of Clarksville passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Viewing Friday, November 27, 2020 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Homegoing Celebration 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27,2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.He was born June 29, 1919 in Port Royal, TN to Spencer Smith and Ora Grant Smith. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Deacon James retired from Ft. Campbell Civil Service where he was a cook. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Smith, his daughter, Marilyn Peavie, son, James Larry Smith and his parents.He leaves to cherish his memories, Carl (Darlene) Smith; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451