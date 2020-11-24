Deacon James Smith
Clarksville - Age 101 of Clarksville passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Viewing Friday, November 27, 2020 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Homegoing Celebration 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27,2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
He was born June 29, 1919 in Port Royal, TN to Spencer Smith and Ora Grant Smith. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Deacon James retired from Ft. Campbell Civil Service where he was a cook. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Smith, his daughter, Marilyn Peavie, son, James Larry Smith and his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memories, Carl (Darlene) Smith; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451