James (Kent) Sumner



Clarksville - James (Kent) Sumner, 62, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Clarksville.



Kent was born March 8, 1958, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Nancy Lane Mills (mother), James Rodli Sumner (father), grandmother Martha Manning Mills and grandfather Jack Mills.



After graduation from Northwest High School in June 1976, where he was a member of the track team, and basketball team, he attended Austin Peay State University. He enjoyed playing drums, and coaching little league baseball. Kent was the former drummer for the band Myth.



Kent will be laid to rest, at a graveside service, Saturday, June 13, at 2:00 PM, at the Riverview Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.



Kent is survived by his daughters Tina (Ryan) Smith, Kendyl (Kyle) Adams, son Kirk Sumner; his sisters Ann (Andy) Ricci, Johanna Singletary; brothers Ronnie (Shannon) Sumner, Dwayne (Rhonda) Sumner, David Sumner, and six grandchildren.









