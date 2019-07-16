Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thomas Yarbrough


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas Yarbrough Obituary
James Thomas Yarbrough

Cunningham - James Thomas Yarbrough, age 79, of Cunningham, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.

James was born August 25, 1939, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Mills Yarbrough and Maude T. Rogers Yarbrough.

Mr. Yarbrough was a teacher and a lifelong member of Martha's Chapel United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow, at 2:00 PM, with Bro. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will be at Martha's Chapel Cemetery.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda James Yarbrough; son, Dwayne Allen (Andrea) Yarbrough of Cunningham, TN; daughter, Janay Yarbrough (Ray) Roseberry of Grover, NC; four brothers, Royce (Barbara) Yarbrough, Andy (Connie) Yarbrough, Robert (Carol) Yarbrough, and Leslie Yarbrough; four grandchildren, Victoria (James) Spraggins, Brooke Yarbrough, Brandi Yarbrough, and Courtney Yarbrough; and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Martha's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3600 Martha's Chapel Road, Cunningham, TN 37052; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now