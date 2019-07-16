|
James Thomas Yarbrough
Cunningham - James Thomas Yarbrough, age 79, of Cunningham, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
James was born August 25, 1939, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Mills Yarbrough and Maude T. Rogers Yarbrough.
Mr. Yarbrough was a teacher and a lifelong member of Martha's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow, at 2:00 PM, with Bro. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will be at Martha's Chapel Cemetery.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda James Yarbrough; son, Dwayne Allen (Andrea) Yarbrough of Cunningham, TN; daughter, Janay Yarbrough (Ray) Roseberry of Grover, NC; four brothers, Royce (Barbara) Yarbrough, Andy (Connie) Yarbrough, Robert (Carol) Yarbrough, and Leslie Yarbrough; four grandchildren, Victoria (James) Spraggins, Brooke Yarbrough, Brandi Yarbrough, and Courtney Yarbrough; and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Martha's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3600 Martha's Chapel Road, Cunningham, TN 37052; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 16, 2019