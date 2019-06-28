Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
2041 Madison Street
Clarksvillle, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
James Tranberg Obituary
James Tranberg

Clarksville - James "Jim" Arnold Tranberg, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Gainesville, GA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Larry Peters officiating.

The Tranberg family will receive friends , June 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home and 12 p.m. Saturday until the hour of service at the Church.

James entered into this life on July 19, 1951, in Lacrosse, WI, son of the late, Oscar and Hilda Tranberg. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he previously served as the Vice President and Properties Director. He was a Business Analyst for 35 years at Trane. He also served as the Vice President of St. Bethlehem Little League while his sons were players. James enjoyed spending time reading, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their ballgames.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and sister Rosemary.

Survivors include his wife, Sally Tanner Tranberg; children, Thomas (Brittnye) Tranberg and Timothy (Leah) Tranberg; grandchildren, Wyatt, Katherine, and Allison Tranberg; brother, Lee Tranberg.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 28, 2019
