James Tyrie Henderson
Clarksville - James Tyrie Henderson, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at VA Medical Center, in Murfreesboro.
James was born July 14, 1934, in Newnan, GA, to the late Ben Henderson and Etheldra Williams Henderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Henderson; and two sons, James Henderson, Jr. and Randy Henderson.
Mr. Henderson was a retired US Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Northeast Baptist Church. James loved his family, a good pipe, maintaining his garden, fishing, and Atlanta Braves baseball. He would often share his produce and fish with neighbors and church family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 27, at 12:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel, with Pastor Phillip Brumfield officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Thursday, June 27, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
James is survived by two sons, Robert (Laverne) Henderson and Michael (Yuriko) Henderson; daughter, Patricia (John) Pipes; two sisters, Patsy Sumner and Peggy Cosby; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 25, 2019