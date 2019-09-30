|
|
James "Jack" Vaughn
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for James "Jack" Exum Vaughn, age 97 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tom Dowdy and Rev. Haley Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019 from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at Sykes Funeral Home.
Jack passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1922 in Stewart Co., TN to Elmer and Lelia Boone Vaughn. He was a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Eloise Sheeks Vaughn, son Keith (Ulli) Vaughn, granddaughter Kelli (Brian) Hathcock, and great granddaughters Lily and Mattie.
Jack was a member of Forest Street UMC for over 50 years. He was a retired Lieutenant from the Clarksville Fire Department. He was also a WWII veteran of the United States Navy. After retirement he enjoyed being on the farm and tending to his cows. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated family man that loved his grandkids.
Clarksville Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's memory to Forest Street UMC.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019