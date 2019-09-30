Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jack" Vaughn


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jack" Vaughn Obituary
James "Jack" Vaughn

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for James "Jack" Exum Vaughn, age 97 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tom Dowdy and Rev. Haley Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019 from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at Sykes Funeral Home.

Jack passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1922 in Stewart Co., TN to Elmer and Lelia Boone Vaughn. He was a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Eloise Sheeks Vaughn, son Keith (Ulli) Vaughn, granddaughter Kelli (Brian) Hathcock, and great granddaughters Lily and Mattie.

Jack was a member of Forest Street UMC for over 50 years. He was a retired Lieutenant from the Clarksville Fire Department. He was also a WWII veteran of the United States Navy. After retirement he enjoyed being on the farm and tending to his cows. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated family man that loved his grandkids.

Clarksville Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's memory to Forest Street UMC.

Please visit Jack's guestbook and share a memory with his family at sykesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now