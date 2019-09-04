Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
James Wesley "Sam" Austin

Clarksville - James Wesley "Sam" Austin, age 91, went to be with the Lord September 1, 2019. He was Born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Benjamin Wesley and Hilda Hunter Austin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Gene, and Thomas Randall Austin; sister, Dorothy Simpkins, and; great granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Lee. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Jennie B. Austin; sisters, Helen (Jerry) Nicholson and Patricia Simpkins; sons, James (Rosemary) Austin, Andrew Austin, Thomas Austin, and Phillip Austin; Daughter, Sandra Hudgens; 7 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday and 9am until the service hour of 11am on Thursday with Brother Matt Honeycutt, Brother Terry Forrest, and Brother Barry Raper officiating. Interment will follow at the Austin Cemetery at 255 Houston Fielder Rd. Clarksville, Tn 37043. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Kevin, Bryan, John, and Tom Austin, Jason Hudgens, and James Lee. Special thanks to Tennova Hospice nurses and staff for their kindness and care. c/o Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
