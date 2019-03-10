|
|
James Wesley Marquess
Clarksville - James "Wesley" Marquess died March 4, 2019 after a long illness. He was born at home in Bumpus Mills, TN April 19, 1943, son of James Odell and Martha Bowe Marquess.
He attended school in Stewart Co., TN and Christian Co., KY. He graduated with a BS and MS in biology from Austin Peay State University. He entered military service and served at Ft.Detrick, MD. Wesley worked in virology research and hematology at Heidelberg, Germany Military Hospital. After military service, he taught in the Department of Defense Schools in Japan, The Philippines and Germany for ten years. Wesley developed and opened the Health Hall at the Cumberland Museum and Science Center and prepared an exhibit for the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville.
He returned to government service and developed the Fort Campbell Nature Center. He retired from government service with 38 years.
Wesley taught science for three years in Sacramento, KY and was Professor of Biology for ten years at Austin Peay State University and Hopkinsville Community College.
He is survived by on brother, Herbert Payton Marquess (Dianne) of Bumpus Mills, TN; nephews, Rex Marquess, John Marquess, and Brian Hyde; nieces, Jenny Hyde, Denise Marquess, and Emily Harralson.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Tennessee Veterans' Home, especially house nine. The love and kindness shown over the last eight months will never be forgotten.
In keeping with Wesley's wishes, no services will be held.
Please visit Wesley's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019