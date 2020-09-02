James William "Zoot" ParkerClarksville - James William (Zoot) Parker, Sr. age 88, went home to be with his Savior and Lord at his son's home in Jupiter, FL surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:07am.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Ashland City, TN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church..Zoot was born on September 14, 1931 in Clarksville, TN to the late James Herbert Parker and Margie Lillian Harris. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kitten R. Parker, daughter, Joedee Ragan Parker, sister, Wanda Sue Albertia, half-brothers, James H. Parker, Richard Parker, Thomas Parker, and great grandson, Bruen Chappell.Zoot studied at APSU where he was a cheerleader. His business career was in sales. Zoot worked in the men's clothing business at Rankin's in the 1950s. He managed the Sea and Sirloin Restaurant on Riverside Drive where Second Mile Church is now. Zoot and Norris Terrell were business partners in the salvage business for many years. He also had a lucrative sales career in the automobile and insurance businesses. After retiring, Zoot went to work with Ed Larson and Tony Nave at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home where he worked for over twenty years.Zoot was also a lifeguard at Dunbar Cave and he and his wife, Kitten, were known in Clarksville for cutting a rug anywhere Big Band and great music were played…especially at Dunbar Cave.One of Zoot's many passions were coaching his son, Jaye Parker through-out his baseball career. Together, they won 1 World Series, 5 state championships and over 8 regular season championships in Little League and Babe Ruth.He loved attending sports events at APSU where he was a member of the Red Coat Society and President of the Governor's Club. Zoot and his wife were members of Hilldale Baptist Church in earlier years while raising their young family. Later they attended FBC Clarksville where he and Kitten taught Sunday School for several years, leading many to Christ. Zoot served as Deacon at both churches.Zoot is survived by his three children, daughters, Kala (Randy) Stone of Gainesville, FL, Brittnye Parker of Jupiter, FL; son, Jaye (Keali) Parker of Jupiter, FL; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; half-brother, Rick Van Harris, step-sister, Jean Stephenson, sister-in-law, Bettye Binkley of Clarksville, niece, Tobi Howell Travis and nephew, Jay Albertia.Pallbearers will be Brick Stone, Barkley Stone, Richard Platz, Josh Chappell, Josh Ginn, Jay Albertia, George Ketch, and Ron Cooper.Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Dawson Durrett, Dotson Guinn, Dorman Vaughn, Coach Roy Gregory, Brandon Buhler, LW Harris, Ed Larson, Edmund Terrell, Joe Haley, Rhett Clements, Dwight Dickson, David Frey, Mike Armstrong, John Goodlett, Todd Wilson, Don Don Hartlage, Brent Hyams, Mike Welker, Steve Blackwell, Jimmy Shelton, David Edmonson, Billy Gray, Dee Elliott and the rest of the 1975 American League State Championship baseball team.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FBC and/or Second Mile Church.