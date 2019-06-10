|
|
James "Jim" Williams
Southside -
James Alan Williams, age 80 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
James entered into this life on March 19, 1939, in Akron, OH to the late Fredrick and Margaret Clay Williams. He was a retired Veteran from the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. After retirement, James went on to work for Clarksville Cycle Center, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include his son, Richard (Linda) Williams; grandchildren, Josh (Randi) Williams, Jessica Williams, and Bobbie (Dan) Ullom; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ullom, and sisters, Diane and Cathy.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 10, 2019