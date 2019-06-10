Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
James "Jim" Williams

James "Jim" Williams Obituary
James "Jim" Williams

Southside -

James Alan Williams, age 80 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

James entered into this life on March 19, 1939, in Akron, OH to the late Fredrick and Margaret Clay Williams. He was a retired Veteran from the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. After retirement, James went on to work for Clarksville Cycle Center, and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include his son, Richard (Linda) Williams; grandchildren, Josh (Randi) Williams, Jessica Williams, and Bobbie (Dan) Ullom; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ullom, and sisters, Diane and Cathy.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 10, 2019
