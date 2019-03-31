James Winfree



Clarksville - James Ormon Winfree, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Thecle Ebanks officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



The Winfree family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



James entered into this life on January 2, 1936, in Montgomery County, TN, son of the late Robert and Hilda Byrd Winfree. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Winfree.



Survivors include his sons, Robert Winfree, and Jimmy Winfree, and daughters, Pam Brake, and Tracy (Kevin) Marrs.



Pallbearers will be Chris Brake, Josh Winfree, John Yarbrough, Michael Yarbrough, Charles Jackson, and Kevin Marrs.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary