Jameson Jeffrey Sarlat
Clarksville - Jameson Jeffrey Sarlat, 6-week-old infant, of Clarksville, passed away April 12, 2020.
Jameson entered this life on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, TN to Derian Sarlat and Mechala Diaz. He loved baths, his daddy's singing and being in his mommy's arms. His smile was the most beautiful sight and his soul shined bright. Jameson will be missed forever, because he was loved by so many.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph McDowell.
Survivors include his parents, Derian Sarlat and Mechala Diaz; maternal grandparents, Terri McDowell and Mike Witte; paternal grandparents, Laura Sarlat and Roderick and Sarah Sarlat; aunts, Ashlee Witte (Tyler), Kayla Setter (Anthony), Caleigh Sarlat; uncles, Cade Sarlat, Jerid McDowel, Jayden Witte; cousins, Riley, Brealynn, Madison, Mason and Bryson.
A Private family service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. For those that wish to view the service, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin live streaming at 4 pm.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020