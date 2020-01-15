|
Jamie Shepherd
Indian Mound - Jamie Shepherd, age 43, of Indian Mound, TN passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 08, 1976 in Montgomery County, TN son of Russell and Patsy Mullins Shepherd of Indian Mound, TN. He worked for the City of Dover and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Jamie is preceded in death by his grandparents, Morris and Mildred Shepherd and Houston and Bessie Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved dog, Dixie, sister, Sheena Shepherd, Indian Mound, TN, nephew, Dylan Bowers (Deanna), Indian Mound, TN, and great niece, Avery Bowers.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Allen officiating with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Visitation will held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Dylan Bowers, Jeff Brigham, Steve Atkins, Tad Earhart, Daniel Eckard, Tanner McIntyre, Tony Miller, Charles Parks, Chris Swartz, and Scotty Sykes will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020