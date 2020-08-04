Jamie Smith James
Clarksville - On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Jamie Smith James, loving wife and devoted mother of two passed away at age 58 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Jamie was born August 1, 1962 in Bristol, Tennessee to Jim T. Smith and Marie Sanders. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Austin Peay State University, her Master's degree from Cumberland University, and her Doctorate in Education from Grand Canyon University. She served the students of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for 35 years, touching thousands of lives with her warmth, kindness, and passion for learning.
Jamie, with her adoring husband Richie, raised two children together, Lauren and Nicholas. Watching her children grow was the most rewarding part of her life. She had a deep passion for people, making everyone feel loved and special. She was a loyal and steadfast friend, and had a gift for Southern hospitality which often included long, easy talks over sweet tea on the porch. Her radiant smile, genuine laugh, and sparkling personality were irresistible.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of her life, and she loved sharing the Gospel and encouraging others in their faith. She taught girls Sunday School, was part of many Bible studies, and was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church, Clarksville.
Her husband, Richie, her two children, Lauren and Nicholas, her son-in-law Jack, her brother Jimmy, her mothers Marie Sanders and Glenna Smith, and countless friends remain to cherish her memory. Jamie is preceded in death by her father, Jim.
A private burial will be held in Bristol, TN. At a later date, the family will hold a Celebration of Jamie's life in Clarksville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bright Pink, an organization devoted to early detection of women's cancers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
