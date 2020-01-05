|
Jan Dial
Clarksville - Jan Dial, 66, of Clarksville passed away Friday, January 3rd, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jan entered into this life on August 17, 1953, to the late Earl E. and Willie Mae Walker Yonkers. She was a 1971 Clarksville High School Graduate and Austin Peay State University Graduate. She was an actress having performed at the Nashville Repertory Theatre, Mockingbird Public Theatre, and The Renaissance Theatre.
Survivors include her sons, Edward Andrew Dial, Christopher (Emily) Dial, Sean Thomas Dial; grandchildren, Ruth and Rowan Dial; brother, Greg (Sandy) Yonkers.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020