Jane Cobbs
Clarksville - Jane Gilman Cobbs, of Clarksville Tenn., died peacefully at home on August 10, 2019, after a short illness. She was 95. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 5-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tenn., and graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on August 16 at Greenwood Cemetery, 976 Greenwood Avenue, in Clarksville.
Jane was born June 29, 1924, in Macon, Ga., the daughter of E.R. and Mattie White Gilman. She was one of eight children, all of whom preceded her in death - Robert Gilman, Harold Gilman, Duke Gilman, Louis Gilman, William Gilman, Mary Louise Piper and Sue Pearson.
After graduating from high school in Atlanta Ga., Jane worked briefly in the fashion industry before joining the Navy in 1943. While stationed in Miami, Fla., she met her future husband, Clarence Everette "Jim" Cobbs. They were married May 5, 1945. The couple had four children - Susan, Robert, Richard, and James Christopher.
As the wife of a footwear executive, Jane travelled the world extensively, with stops in Nashville, Tenn., Lima, Peru, Brussels, Belgium, and Boston, Mass., before retiring to Clarksville, Tenn.
Jane loved playing bridge, entertaining friends and family, and watching sports - especially Atlanta Braves baseball, professional golf, and University of Tennessee football.
Along with her parents and siblings, her husband of 48 years, Clarence, preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Susan Stafford; Robert Cobbs (Sunny); Richard Cobbs (Karla); and James Christopher Cobbs (Cathy); grandchildren Trey Peterson (Jackie); Jane Holt (Sam); Beth Stafford (Darrell); Robbie Cobbs; Trey Cobbs; Katie Walser (Steven); Becca Darnell (Aaron); Cassidy Cobbs, and Grace Cobbs, as well as 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
