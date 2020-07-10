1/1
Jane Corvin Chitwood
1943 - 2020
Jane Corvin Chitwood

Clarksville - Jane Corvin Chitwood, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at AHC Clarksville.

Jane was born June 23, 1943, in Centerville, TN, to the late Lambert Lee Corvin and Margaret Garner Corvin. She worked at Austin Peay State University for 40 years, in several administrative roles. Mrs. Chitwood was a longtime member of Madison Street Church of Christ, which later became the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi, Order of the Eastern Star, and Clarksville Civitan Club.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, at 1:00 PM, at Charles Nickell Memorial Park, in Centerville, TN. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Jane is survived by her son, Jayson R. (Reed) Chitwood-Patton; two brothers, Jerry L. (Carol) Corvin and Jeffrey G. Corvin (Ron Watson); sister, Judith A. Corvin; and nephew, Michael B. (Judy) Corvin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Little Rose Wagon Foundation, P.O. Box 20069, Clarksville, TN 37042-9998; or AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Charles Nickell Memorial Park
