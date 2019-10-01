|
Jane Sanford
Clarksville - Jane Sanford, age 89, formerly of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Louisville, KY. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Northeast Baptist Church, 3900 Trenton Rd, Clarksville, TN with Rev. Paul Eaves officiating and burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke, Ky.
Ms. Sanford was born in Adams TN, on August 8, 1930, the daughter of the late James Clark Sanford II and Elizabeth Townsend Sanford. She was a retired dental therapist at Fort Campbell, KY. She was a member of the Northeast Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN. and a past member of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Trigg County, KY for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Clark Sanford III; and her sisters, Linda Sanford Ezell, Joyce Sanford, and Dorothy Helen Sanford Baldwin.
Survivors include her sons, Neil Ezell of Clearwater, FL, David Michael Ezell of Louisville, KY, Roger Ezell of Gracey, KY; her daughter, Eugenia Gray of Louisville, KY. Survivors also include six grandchildren: Meredith Ezell, Jason Ezell, Tara Collado, Michael Gray, David Robert Ezell and Jill Tyler; and 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Sanford is also survived by six sisters: June Sanford Johnston of Pembroke, KY, Joy Sanford Taylor of Columbus, GA, Claudette Sanford Noel of Cadiz, KY, Alma Sanford of Nashville, TN, Jean Sanford McGee of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth "Beth" Townsend of Columbus, GA.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Northeast Baptist Church, 3900 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019