Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Outreach Church
Janeth Carney


Janeth Carney Obituary
Janeth Carney

Adams - Age 68 of Adams passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Friday, May 17, 2019 12:00 p.m.at Faith Outreach Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210.

She was born April 9, 1951 in Robertson County, TN to James William Traughber and Nona Groves Traughber.

She was a 1968 graduate of Burt High School. She was a member of Saint James Chapter # 78, Order of the Eastern Star, Benevolent Lodge Order #210, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Nu Kappa Omega Chapter and Burt High Reunion Association.

She leaves to cherish her loving memoires husband, Vester Lee Carney, Adams, TN; daughter, Tabitha Carney, Atlanta, GA; sons, Antonio (Tammy) Carney and LeVesta (Melissa) Carney, both of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Carney, Azuria Carney and Jaycee Carney; sisters, Mary Belle Traughber and Wilma D. Traughber; brother, James Traughber, II; aunt, Valice Elliott and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 16, 2019
