Janice May McCaskill
Graceville, FL - Janice May McCaskill, age 74, of Graceville, FL, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Janice was born July 19, 1945, in Chazy, NY, to the late Robert Carl Frehaulfer, Sr. and Margaret Cootware Frehaulfer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph McCaskill.
Mrs. McCaskill was a nurse aid and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Deacon Dominick Azzara officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Janice is survived by her son, Ivan McCaskill; daughter, Dawnstar Cobb; brother, Robert Frehaulfer, Jr.; sister, Judith Ann Bowman; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020