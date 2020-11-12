Janie Zahn
Clarksville - Janie Ruth Zahn, age 88, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev.Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Janie entered into this life on November 6, 1932, to the late Oscar and Lillie Lynch Rogers in Galveston, TX. Janie had an extreme love for animals, especially her Shitzu, Roxie, and enjoyed traveling. She also loved to work in her yard, which was always pristine and beautiful with roses and other flowers. Janies' passion was for her family and her Christian Faith.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, SFC Charles 'Chuck' Zahn, Army (RET.); son, Charles T. Zahn; daughter, Michelle Zahn.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby Zahn and companion Phillip Many; grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Zahn Dye, Laura Zahn, Daniel (Kara) Zahn; brother, Robert (Pearl) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Cali, Oliver, Travis, Avery, Emory, Mary Kate; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarksville Montgomery County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com