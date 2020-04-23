|
Jannette Wallace
Clarksville - Jannette Wallace, age 51, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Jannette was born June 29, 1968, in Robertson County, TN, to Larry Traughber and Deborah Martin.
Jannette is survived by her husband Robbie Wallace; son, Dustin (Alaina) Wallace; stepmother, Edith Traughber; three sisters, Sherri (Jimmy) Allen, Dianne (Mark) Drye, twin sister, Lynnette (Mark) Berry; is MamMam to Cannon and Tucker Wallace whom she loved to the moon and back, infinity.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00PM, at the Living Hope Baptist Church parking lot. With Rev. Derek Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD Anderson Melanoma and Skin Center, Houston, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020