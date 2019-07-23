|
Jared Neal Knight
Clarksville - Jared Neal Knight, 27, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Jared is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Judy Neal; grandmother, Mary Knight Bowles; and grandfather, Jimmy Mullaney.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jared is survived by his father, Tony (Eloisa) Knight of Clarksville, TN; mother, Tracie Chadwell of Kingston Springs, TN; brother, Mathew Knight of Clarksville, TN; sister, Taylor Knight of Clarksville, TN; grandmother, Patsy Mullaney; two aunts, Mary Todd (Kim) Lewis and Beverly Bullock; uncle, Gary Knight; five cousins, Mary Kate Lewis, Gavin Lewis, Whittney Knight, Mesina (Josh) Roberts, and Jeremy (Kelly) Bullock; and two nephews, Hayden Crocker-Knight and Hudson Crocker-Knight.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Lewis, Tyler Marshall, John Grimes, Zachary Johnson, Andrew Ferst, and Josh Jerles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 210 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 23, 2019