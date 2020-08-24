Jason Hunt Krahl
Clarksville - Jason Hunt Krahl, age 45, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born on November 4, 1974 in Denver, CO to Craig Krahl and Gloria Pennington Krahl. Jason proudly served his country in the United States Army for 24 years and retired as MSG. He graduated Special Forces Qualification Course in 2004. He went on to serve numerous deployments; eight of them being combat. He served valiantly with 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg and 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell. Apart from his military career, Jason enjoyed volunteering with the scouts and he attended the Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN.
Jason's memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Jenny Krahl; children, Jordan Krahl of Clarksville, TN, Victoria Krahl of Nashville, TN, and Joshua Krahl of Clarksville, TN; his parents, Craig Krahl of Lebanon, TN and Gloria Pennington Krahl of Simsbury, CT; siblings, Aaron Krahl of Coffee Co., TN and Sarah Krahl Horniako of Simsbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be payable to SFA, Chapter 38; memo line: IMO Jason Krahl; mailing address: SFA, Chapter 38, PO Box 223, Fort Campbell, KY 42223.
A graveside service for Jason will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. A visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. and last until 1:00 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com
.