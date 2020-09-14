1/1
Jason O'Brien
1975 - 2020
Jason O'Brien

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Jason Heath O'Brien, age 45 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Jason passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born on April 26, 1975 in Buffalo, NY to Daniel and Cheryl Kupper O'Brien. Jason was employed by Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. He began his career there in 1996. Jason loved trying new food, going to the gun range, traveling, reading, and was an avid gun collector.

He is preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Neves. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Jillian Neves, Justine O'Brien, and Richard O'Brien; niece, Makayla Neves; aunts, Tracy O'Brien and Candace Geary; and his loving companion, Connie Richards.

Please visit Jason's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
