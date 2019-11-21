|
|
Jean Bock
Clarksville - Jean Louisa Bock, Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
The remains will be cremated and a private family service will be held.
Mrs. Bock was born November 7, 1948 in Wheeling, WV and preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Amy Jolly Hall; husband, Raymond Bock Jr; and her son, Brand "Doughboy" Bock.
Survivors include her son, Raymond "Buddy" Bock and wife Charlotte Davidson; daughter, Fawn Caldwell and husband Allen; grandchildren, Diamond Davidson, Chase Davidson and D.J. Goppert.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019