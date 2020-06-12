Jean Rye
Clarksville - Jean Rye, 72, of Clarksville passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jean entered into this life on February 4, 1948, in Clarksville, TN to the late, Sidney Rye and Lois Ferrell Rye. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her cousins, Martha Jo Armistead, Vicki Stone, and Kathy Telford and many other cousins.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Retirement Lunch Club.
Special thanks to Dr. Stephen White and Tennessee Quality Care.
