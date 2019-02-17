Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeane Lauve Obituary
Jeane Lauve

Clarksville - Melba Jeane Stanford Lauve, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Waters of Springfield.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. She will be laid to rest, alongside her husband at Middle TN Veterans Cemetery.

Jeane entered into this life on October 21, 1928 in Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Jefferson Davis and Geraldine Stanford.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Linden Albert Lauve, and brother, Lewis Stanford.

Survivors include her son, Jeff (Patty) Love; grandchildren, Mason, Quinten, and Kathryn, of Plano, TX; local survivors, Joy Murphy, Clayton, Lisa, and Benjamin Baggett, and Guy and Leah Greene.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
